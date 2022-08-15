Alto to host Troup on Thur. in final dress rehearsal

ALTO — High school football teams are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to preseason practices.
With all the local and area teams, with the exception of Bullard, having taken part in a scrimmage late last week, squads are now beginning to make their final training camp preparation as their last exhibitions loom ahead on Thursday.
The Yellowjackets traveled to Beckville last week for its scrimmage while Troup journeyed to Frankston to take on the Indians.
Alto will be taking on a familier foe in its scrimmage this week when the Mean Sting visit Troup. In the past the two schools have played non-district games during the regular season, but that is not the case this year. Nevertheless, expect players from both teams to give it there all, with some starting jobs still up for grabs on both squads.
Both Alto and Troup are under the direction of new coaches this season. Brock Grigsby, a former Troup quarterback, is piloting the Mean Sting and veteran prep mentor Sam Wells is serving as captain of the Tigers' ship.
