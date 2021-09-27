Alto tunes up for district by walloping Wolves, 47-20

Logan Rogers (with ball) heads up field behind blockers Isaack Weatherford (15) and Jer'Darius Bolton (20) on Friday when Alto smashed San Augustine 47-20 in Alto. The Mean Sting are 2-1 on the year.

 Photo courtesy of Beverly Milner

ALTO — Alto wrapped up non-conference play last Friday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium by thumping San Augustine's Wolves, 47-20.

The Jackets are 2-1 in games that they have actually played in — the team was forced to forfeit two contests due to COVID-19 reasons, also.

Up next for the Mean Sting in the District 11-2A-I opener, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grapeland.

The Sandies will come into the game with a 3-2 record.

 

