Alto tunes up for district by walloping Wolves, 47-20

ALTO — Alto wrapped up non-conference play last Friday night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium by thumping San Augustine's Wolves, 47-20.
The Jackets are 2-1 in games that they have actually played in — the team was forced to forfeit two contests due to COVID-19 reasons, also.
Up next for the Mean Sting in the District 11-2A-I opener, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Grapeland.
The Sandies will come into the game with a 3-2 record.
