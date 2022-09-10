Alto wallops Wolves, 22-8, to earn 600th win in school history

ALTO - Alto recorded the 600th gridiron win in school history on Saturday afternoon at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium by stunning San Augustine, 22-8.
The game was originally scheduled to hav e taken place on Friday night, but an officials shortage forced the game to be moved back to Saturday.
The Mean Sting improved to 2-1 with the win and will travel to Garrison (2-1) on Friday. Garrison lost its most recent game, a 25-22 setback to Warren.
Keegan Davis, Jackson Duplichain and Rashawn Mumphrey spearheaded the Alto offensive attack.
Davis, the Mean Sting quarterback, carried 16 times for 146 yards. He also went 9-20-0 through the air for 104 yards and one touchdown strike, a 5-yard scoring strike to Landen Cook.
Duplichain added 64 yards on eight scampers, which included a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
Mumphrey, who burst into the end zone from five yards out, accounted for the Jackets' remaining score.
The Yellowjackets amassed 363 total yards against the 0-3 Wolves, with 257 coming on the ground.
Leading tacklers for Alto were Cook with 12 take downs and four tackles for loss and Zach Battle, who added 12 stops, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.
