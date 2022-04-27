DOUGLASS - Alto rallied in the top of the seventh inning by scoring three runs to defeat Douglass, 4-2, in Douglass on Wednesday night.
The victory gave Alto (18-8) the outright District 22-2A championship.
The Indians end the regular season with a 15-13 worksheet.
After Alto had led 1-0 since the first frame, the Indians took a 2-1 advantage after plating two runs in the bottom of the sixth, which left Alto some work to do in the seventh.
Keegan Davis got things rolling for the visitors by leading off with a base hit.
With one out and Davis on first, Logan Rogers drew a walk, which set the table for Duplichain.
Duplichain belted a triple into center field, which scored Davis and Rogers.
Alto wasn't done. Alejandro Gomez followed and stroked a hard smash up the middle that brought Duplichain in to score from third.
Duplichain had two hits in the game, as did Gomez, who doubled.
Isaack Weatherford added a pair of base hits for the Jackets, who collected nine hits in the fray.
Rogers notched the win on the mound. He worked 6.1 innings and gave up two runs, both earned, off of four hits. Rogers fanned nine and walked a pair of Indians.
Gomez came in and got the final-two out to preserve the Alto victory.
The Indians' Andy Melton went 2-3 at the plate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.