Alto Yellowjacket basketball weekly recap

ALTO - The Yellowjackets of Alto will take a 5-6 record into Tuesday's game at Kennard after going 2-3 last week.
The Jackets lost to state-ranked Laneville, 58-48, to start the week off. Alto closed the week by winning two games in the Gary Tournament.
The Mean Sting downed Union Grove (56-40) and tripped up Elysian Fields (57-48).
Rashawn Mumphrey led Alto in scoring during the past seven days. He averaged 11 points and 6.6 boards a game.
Jay Benton averaged 7.8 points and Jackson Duplichain put in an average of 5.6 points a night.
The top rebounders last week were Zach Battle (7.4 per game), Mumphrey (6.6) and Keegan Davis (5.4).
Leading the team in assists was Mumphrey (2.2) and Tyler Bond (1.8).
