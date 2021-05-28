Alto's deep playoff run ends with close losses to the Rebels

TYLER — Having lost just three games this season, the Rivercrest Rebels lived up to their billing by defeating Alto 4-1 and 5-4 on Thursday at Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
The Rebels, who hail from Bogata, came from behind in both games and erased early leads by the Yellowjackets.
As a result, the Rebels (25-3) won the Class 2A, Region III semi-final, 2-0, and will advance to play Garrison (26-8) in the regional final next week.
The Yellowjackets, who exceeded the expectations of many this season, end the year at 25-9.
Seniors suiting up for Alto for the final time included: Jay Pope, Matthew Randall, Cody Watson and Johnny Soto.
Game 1: Rivercrest 4, Alto 1
Alto had maintained a 1-0 lead over Rivercrest since the initial inning, but that changed in the bottom of the sixth when the Rebels ginned four runs in route to taking a 4-1 win over the Yellowjackets.
Zane Dees, Rivercrest's lead-off batter reached on an infield error to start things off for the Rebels. Dees quickly moved over the second when Randall, the Alto pitcher, was called for a balk, his second of the afternoon.
Dees scored on a throwing error by the Jacket center fielder, which knotted things up, 1-1.
A base hit to center by Will Grider scored Connor Young from second for the what turned out to be game winning run for the Rebels.
Before the dust settled, Rivercrest had plated four men off of two hits, two Alto miscues, a base on balls and a wild pitch.
Alto scored the first run of the game when Carter Pursley stroked a double into the gap in left center with two outs in the first. He scored on an infield error by a Rebel on a pitch that was hit by Randall.
The Rebels' Grider held the Jackets to just two hits in the game, with a Jackson Duplichain single to lead off the sixth being Alto's other hit.
Grider, who went 3-3 at the plate, got the win on the mound for Rivercrest. The run that he allowed was unearned, and he fanned nine while not walking anyone.
Randall lasted 5.1 innings, allowing seven hits, four runs, with one being earned. He struck out 10 and walked one.
Game 2: Rivercrest 5, Alto 4
Alto took a 3-1 lead going into the fifth inning before the Rebels tied the game by plating a runner in the bottom of the inning.
The Jackets answered the bell in their half of the segment, however.
With one out Pursley singled to left to get things started for the Jackets.
Randall followed by belting a triple to deep left field that allowed courtesy runner Jackson Howell to score from first. Randall led the Mean Sting at the plate by collecting a triple and a double.
John Grider, the Rivercrest starter recovered by getting the next-two Jackets he faced on a ground out and a strike out to close down the inning.
In the top of the sixth the Rebels plate two runs, with the second run being the difference make.
Watson doubled and drove in a run for the Jackets, while Isaack Weatherford collected a single.
Pursley went the distance on the mound for Alto.
He surrendered five runs (one earned) off of six hits and struck out three while issuing four base on balls.
Giles worked 5.1 innings to get the win on the hump for Rivercrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.