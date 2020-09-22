Alto's Dement has a big weekend on PRCA circuit

Professional bareback rider Kolt Dement of Alto had a lucrative weekend on the PRCA circuit last week where he picked up winnings in three PRCA rodeos.
Highlighting things for Dement, who is a member of the Panola College rodeo team, was a first place finish at the Springhill (La.) PRCA Rodeo. Dement earned a score of 84.5 to beat Tim Murphy by a point.
Dement earned $1,570 for the win.
Dement was aboard Big Rafter Rodeo's “Hell On Hooves” for his winning ride.
At the Mineral Wells PPCLA PRCA Rodeo, Dement tied Colton Onyett, with a score of 79. Both cowboys added $338 to their respective bank accounts for their efforts.
Dement also picked up a check ($128) for coming in fourth place at the Garland County Fair and Rodeo in Hot Springs, Ark.
Dement's ride was scored 65 by the judges.
Information contained in this story provided by prca.com
