Alto's Landon Cook signs on with Panola College rodeo team

ALTO - Alto High School senior Landon Cook will be heading off to Panola College in Carthage following graduation later this year where he will be joining the school's rodeo team.
Cook signed his paperwork, making everything official earlier this week.
Cook will be a busy man as he is set to compete in team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding.
Panola, under the direction of head rodeo coach Jeff Collins, finished eighth in the nation in the College National Finals Rodeo team standings last June.
Cook is the younger brother of Logan Cook, who currently ranks No. 20 in the PRCA World Standings in saddle bronc riding.
