Alto's Logan Cook moves into top 15 in the world in saddle bronc riding

Alto's Logan Cook was a busy man last week, taking part in three rodeos in Texas and a specialty event designed for saddler bronc riders in Montana.

Cook earned a check at each event, which moved him up to No. 15 in the world standings, with earnings of $21,838.

The top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each rodeo discipline will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in December in Las Vegas (Thomas & Mack Center).

Cook earned a score of 88 to win first place at the Gladewater Rodeo, which was worth $1,721.

At the Johnson County Sheriff's Posse Rodeo, Cook came in third place, scoring an 82.5.

Cook nailed down a fifth place finish at the Coleman (Texas) PRCA Rodeo.

In the Fallon County Xtreme Broncs event in Baker, Mont., Cook came in seventh place.

