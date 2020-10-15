Alto's Logan Cook wins saddle bronc competition at Waller Rodeo

LOGAN COOK

HEMPSTEAD, TX — Logan Cook, a 22-year-old saddle bronc rider out of Alto, won first place at the Waller County Fair and Rodeo, which wrapped up on Oct. 3 in Hempstead.

Cook garnered a score of 87.5 from the judges for his ride on top of “Dirty Flirt” (Pete Carr Pro Rodeo).

Cook, who is currently ranked #30 in the world standings in saddle bronc, according to prorodeo.com, earned $1,563 for the win.

His total winnings for the year are $20,062.14.

The victory in Hempstead was Cook's first win since early August, when he received the highest score at the Range Days Rodeo in Rapid City, SD.

