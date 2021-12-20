Alto's Micah Hackett named Most Outstanding Player in D-III title game

CANTON, OHIO — Micah Hackett, a senior-linebacker on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team was named as the Most Outstanding Player in the Stagg Bowl XLVIII on Friday evening in Canton, Ohio.
Hackett is a product of Alto High School.
The Stagg Bowl held special significance as it was the NCAA Division III National Championship game and Hackett's University of Mary Hardin-Baylor team came out on top, defeating North Central College (Illinois), 57-24.
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor is a member of the American Southwest Conference and is located in Belton, Texas.
Playing in his final collegiate game, Hackett went out on top by piling up 10 tackles, causing two fumblers, making a couple of quarterback sacks and forcing a fumble, in addition to coming up with two interceptions in the second half that the Cru turned into 10 points.
At the end of the game, which was played at Tom Benson Stadium Hall of Fame Stadium, where the annual National Football League Hall of Fame game is held, the ESPNU broadcasters made the announcement, with Hackett being interviewed on the national telecast.
Mary Hardin-Baylor ends the year with a 15-0 record while North Central finishes with a 13-1 worksheet.
This is the Cru's second national championship in school history.
