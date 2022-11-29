Alto's Mumphrey named 11-2A-II Co-Offensive Player of the Year

ALTO - RaShawn Mumphrey, a senior running back at Alto High School, has been voted as the District 11-2A-II Co-Offensive Player of the Year.
Also receiving superlative accolades was Yellowjacket head coach Brock Grigsby, who was named as the league's Co-Coach of the Year.
Jackson Duplichain, a senior, garnered the award for First Team Utility Player. Duplichain saw extensive duty at running back, wide receiver, defensive back and punt returner during the recently completed season.
Offensive players from Alto selected to the First Team were Keegan Davis (Jr., QB), Landon Cook (Sr., FB), Khalil Reagan (Sr., WR) and Mason Holmes (Sr., OL).
First teamers defensively included: Clayton Gresham (Sr., DT), Mason Holmes (Sr., DL), Landon Cook (Sr., LB), Keegan Davis (Jr., LB), Khalil Reagan (Sr., DB) and Zack Battle (Sr.).
Representing the Mean Sting on the Second Team on the offensive side are Jay Benton (Sr., WR), Dylan Caldwell (Sr., OL) and Clayton Gresham (Sr., OL).
Dylan Caldwell (Sr., DT), Elijah Lacy (Jr., DE) and Derek Mumphrey (Fr., LB) were chosen as Second Team defensive picks from Alto.
Yellowjackets named to the Honorable Mention unit included: Tim Bond (WR), Ruben Olivera (FB and LB), Elijah Lacy (TE), Braydn Westbrook (OL), Bryan Hernandez (OL and DL), Jay Benton (DB) and Elijah Thompson (DB).
