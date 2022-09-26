Alto's Mumphrey nominated for Mr. Texas Football weekly award

Rashawn Mumphrey, a senior at Alto High School, has been nominated for Mr. Texas Football for Week 5.
Mumphrey rushed for 344 yards on 25 carries and scored three touchdowns in the Yellowjackets' 32-20 victory over Groveton on Friday. He found the end zone on runs covering 55, 10 and 31 yards, respectively.
To vote, go to facebook.com/Mr.TexasFootball or Mr.TexasFootball.com
Other nominees include Santana Scott (Katy Morton High School), Jacob Saucedo (San Antonio Harlendale High School), Cutter Stewart (Alice High School), Rueben Owens (El Campo High School), Caleb Cook (New Home High School), Trever Ham (Melissa High School), Hayden Baronet (Brady High School), Johnny Robinson (Houston Furr High School) and Elijah Huff (Corpus Christi West Oso High School).
