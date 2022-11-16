Alto's Rashawn Mumphrey lands first D-I offer

ALTO - A lot has happened in the life of Rashawn Mumphrey since his Alto football team wrapped up its season on the first Friday night of the month.
Perhaps, the most significant thing is Mumphrey recently received an offer from the University of Texas San Antonio (NCAA Division I, Conference USA). That offer was his first D-I offer, according to his social media, Mumphrey also has a firm offer from Trinity Valley Community College (NJCAA, Division I).
UTSA is coached by Jeff Traylor, a former high school coaching legend at Gilmer High School.
Mumphrey, rushed for 1,566 yards in the recently completed season. he scored 16 rushing touchdowns and averaged 9.48 yards per carry.
Alto finished the season with a 7-3, 4-1 record.
