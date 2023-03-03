Another pitching gem by Gonzales gives Maidens a triumph over Edgewood

TYLER - Freshman Hannah Gonzalez had a day to remember on Friday.
After earning the pitching win and striking out 11 in a 1-0 win over Hawkins earlier in the day, Gonzales came back Friday night and got the victory in Jacksonville's 6-0 triumph over Edgewood.
Both games came in the Tyler Legacy Rose City Classic.
Gonzales went the distance (5 innings) in the victory over the Lady Bulldogs. She gave up just one hit, struck out 10 and walked one.
Jasmine Gallegos (3-4, 1 RBI) and Gonzalez (2-3) sparked the Maidens offensively.
Jayden Smith had a home run, which was a part of a two-hit night for the Maiden outfielder. She also drove in a run.
Dixie Dowling also got in on the hitting action for Jacksonville by going 2-3, which included a double, and driving in a pair of runs.
The Maidens also did a fine job in the field by playing an error-free game.
Jacksonville now stands 8-6.
