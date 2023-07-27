AP source says Big 12 has already voted to let Colorado in

If Colorado is ready to leave the Pac-12, the Big 12 is ready to welcome the Buffaloes back to the conference they left 12 years ago.
Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin its former league, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its expansion plans public. ESPN first reported the vote.
Colorado still needs to go through a formal process on its campus in Boulder and officially apply for membership. The university’s board of regents has a special meeting scheduled for Thursday afternoon with athletics operations on the agenda.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has spoken for months about his desire to expand the conference and add schools in the Mountain and Pacific time zones. A second person familiar with the Big 12’s expansion aspirations, also speaking on condition of anonymity, told AP the school and league have been in contact for more than a month about a potential departure from the Pac-12; the person said it was unclear if CU had come to a decision.
A Colorado departure could lead to more defections from the Pac-12, which has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and with negotiations for a new media rights contract dragging on. Current deals with ESPN and Fox expire after this school year.
The Los Angeles schools are in their last go-round as Pac-12 members this year and it could be Colorado’s, too. With contractual agreements running out, the Buffaloes would be positioned to rejoin the Big 12 in 2024; the league last year it came to an agreement with ESPN and Fox on a six-year extension worth more than $2 billion that runs through 2030-31.
