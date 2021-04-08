Apache Ladies go on the warpath to down Lady Jaguars

Tyler Junior College, ranked No. 12 nationally, ran away with things in Wednesday's opening round of the Region XIV Championship Tournament game against Jacksonville College.
The Apache Ladies (19-3), the tournament's No. 2 seed, claimed a 99-63 triumph over the Lady Jaguars (5-17), the No. 7 seed, in the first game of the evening session at the John Alexander Gymnasium — in the nightcap Blinn beat Paris, 54-44.
TJC moves on to face Blinn at 3 p.m. on Friday in a semifinal clash.
With two JC starters in foul trouble midway of the second quarter, the Apache Ladies made their move by outscoring JC 29-15 in the second to go up 46-28 at intermission.
The Lady Jags, who led only one time all night following a Britney Gonzalez trey to open the scoring, were within striking distance until that point.
A basket by Taryn Willis of TJC at the 7:14 mark of the third quarter put the Apache Ladies up by 23 points, 59-36, and the rout was on.
Four Lady Jags ended the game in double figures.
Gonzalez and Rylee Lavender poured in 12 apiece, while Kemora Hyson and Carleigh Reeves, a reserve, added 11 each.
TJC's Taryn Willis was the game's leading scorer with 17.
