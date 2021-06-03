Apache Ladies Soccer opens nationals by blasting Spartanburg Methodist

EVANS COUNTY, GA — Top-ranked Tyler Junior College's women's soccer team opened play in the NJCAA Division I Championships early Thursday by logging a 7-1 victory over the No. 12-seed Spartanburg Methodist.
TJC (15-0) will continue the pool play portion of the tourney by taking on Indian Hills Community College out of Ottumwa, Iowa at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Indian Hills is seeded eighth.
Former Jacksonville High School-standout Alexia Moreira, a sophomore midfielder for the Apache Ladies, got off two shots in the match, but didn't score.
TJC was led by Mukarama Abdulai with two goals.
The Apache Ladies steamed out to a 5-1 lead at halftime before winning the second half, 2-0.
Spartanburg Methodist (6-3) actually drew first blood by scoring at the :51 mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.