Area athletic trainers offer advice to fans planning on attending prep football games Friday

According to the National Weather Service, when the local and area high school football teams open their respective seasons Friday night it will continue to be extremely hot, with the mercury expected to be hovering around the triple digit.
For fans that have not been spending much time outdoors and are not used to these extreme conditions, sitting outside for two or three hours, plus walking to and from the parking lot, may be physically challenging.
Two local head athletic trainers, Jason Kraus of Jacksonville High School and Sam Hamilton from Troup High School, have offered up advice which, if followed, should allow fans to safely prepare for the intense heat in advance.
“Do not under estimate the importance of being prepared,” Kraus said. “If you wait until game day, you have waited too long.”
What you put in your body prior to spending an extended time outdoors can make a big difference Hamilton said.
“Be sure and drink plenty of water or sports drinks (Gatorade, Powerade) beginning two days in advance of being outdoors in hot temperatures,” she said. “Eating lighter meals and foods with a higher water content prior to heat exposure helps you to keep your body cooler.”
Hamilton added that a person should always have water available to drink while outdoors in the sweltering heat.
Kraus said that caffeinated drinks such as coffee, tea, energy drinks and soft drinks “are not ideal” in preparing for time in the heat.
Dressing properly for the elements on game day is a must according to Hamilton.
“Wearing clothing that is breathable to allow your body to cool itself properly is important,” Hamilton said. “(Don’t forget to) bring an umbrella or hat, along with sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.”
It is also important to recognize the signs of heat exposure or heat exhaustion said Kraus.
“Stopping sweating, becoming confused or disoriented, headaches, nausea or cool/clammy skin are all signs that a person may be experiencing a heat related illness. If this is the case, (one) should seek medical attention immediately.”
