Area Football Preview: Troup-Carlisle game tops Week 2 schedule

Rusk Eagles (1-0) at Crockett Bulldogs (0-1)
8:00 p.m. Friday at Monte Jack Driscoll Stadium in Crockett
Last Week: Rusk 33, Fairfield 22; Mart 37, Crockett 19
Next Week: Rusk at Athens; Buna at Crockett
Game Analysis: Rusk’s offense appeared to be in mid-season form in last week’s victory over Fairfield, which should make for a long night for the Bulldog defenders come Friday. A young Crockett team, under the direction of a new head coach who came aboard late, translates into the fact that the Bulldogs are very much a work in progress at this point. Rusk should have no trouble moving to 2-0.
Bullard Panthers (1-0) at Caddo Mills Foxes (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Ed Locker Stadium in Caddo Mills
Last Week: Bullard 34, Mabank 0; Caddo Mills 37, Nevada Community 13
Next Week: Quinlan Ford at Bullard; Caddo Mills at Canton
Game Analysis: The Panthers can expect to be tested by the Hunt County Foxes this week. Look for Bullard to be amped up after recording its first shutout since 2015 a week ago. Perhaps the biggest challenge for the Panthers will be to slow down Caddo Mills’ run game. The Foxes averaged 8.9 yards per rushing attempt in the win over Community and scored four rushing touchdowns. Expect this one to be a close game that could go down.
Price-Carlisle Indians (1-0) at Troup Tigers (1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Last Week: Carlisle 38, Harleton 26; Troup 70, White Oak 14
Next Week: Arp at Carlisle; Troup at Buffalo
Game Analysis: Carlisle defeated a Harleton team that is predicted to finish near the top in its district in Week 1 and should prove to be a formidable opponent for the Tigers. This one is shaping up, at least on paper, to be a high-scoring affair. Troup has a few more offensive weapons than Carlisle and that could prove to be a difference maker. Should be a fun game for fans of both clubs.
Pineland West Sabine Tigers (0-1) at Alto Yellowjackets (0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam’Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium in Alto
Last Week: Shelbyville 43, Alto 12; Tenaha 21, West Sabine 20
Next Week: Hemphill at West Sabine; Alto at San Augustine
Game Analysis: After holding the lead for much of the game against Tenaha, West Sabine suffered a heartbreaking, one-point loss to the Tigers in Week 1. Look for a big effort from the Yellowjackets, who will be playing in front of the home faithful for the first time this season. Both teams will be looking to improve from a week ago, without question. With a difficult road trip to San Augustine on the schedule for next week, expect the Alto coaching staff to pull out all the stops in attempting to get that first win of the season on Friday.
Dallas Life Oak Cliff (0-1) at Brook Hill Guard (0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Mildred 48, Life Oak Cliff 0; Grapevine Faith Christian 42-21
Next Week: Life Oak Cliff at Grandview; Grace Community at Brook Hill
Game Analysis: This game will serve as the 2023 Warrior Bowl at Brook Hill; which is always a special evening. The Guard offense should light up the ole scoreboard this week against a young and inexperienced group of Lions. Brook Hill won last year’s game, 52-6. Expect the Guard to cage the Lions early once again.
