Area Football Previews: Alto is back in action this week

Brownsboro Bears (1-2) at Troup Tigers (3-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Coaches: Lance Connot, Brownsboro; John Eastman, Troup
Last Week: Sunnyvale 49, Brownsboro 14; Troup 34, Bullard 20
Next Week: Rusk at Brownsboro; Troup at West Rusk
Game Analysis — Tiger offense seems to be getting better and better each week and will be tough for the Bears to stop. The Tigers can run the ball if needed, or take to the skies, if that proves to be the better option. Brownsboro's lone victory, a 31-28 decision over a winless Fairfield outfit is not that impressive. The Tigers seem to clearly have the best team, but Troup must avoid getting taken in by the homecoming festivities, and the thoughts of taking on highly regarded West Rusk next week.
Winona Wildcats (1-2) at Alto Yellowjackets (0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium, Alto
Coaches: Keylon Kincade, Winona; Lance Gamble, Alto
Last Week: Elysian Fields 41, Winona 0; Alto was unable to play due to COVID-19 protocols.
Next Week: Grand Saline at Winona; San Augustine at Alto
Game Analysis: Alto has only played one game this fall, and that was in Week 0 when the Mean Sting fell to Troup. COVID-19 issues have prevented Alto from playing and practicing for the past two weeks and that could be a real challenge for the Yellowjackets to overcome, The Mean Sting should be fired up this week, being back on the field and playing before what promises to be a large homecoming crowd. Winona edged Lone Oak, 28-21, in Week 0 and has not scored a point since then.
Frisco Legacy Christian Eagles (0-3) at Brook Hill Guard (2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Coaches: Scott Smith, Legacy Christian, Scott Ryle, Brook Hill
Last Week: Pope John Paul II 69, Legacy Christian 43; Brook Hill 22, Tenaha 12
Next Week: Grace Community at Legacy Christian; Brook Hill at Fort Worth Christian
Game Analysis — The Eagles are giving up 60 points a game, and if that trend continues this week, Brook Hill should win by a landslide. The Guard rebounded from its only loss two weeks ago at Spring Hill by knocking Tenaha from the undefeated ranks last week in Tenaha. The Guard appear to have a clear speed and athleticism advantage over the Eagles, which could make Friday a long night for Legacy Christian.
Editor's Note: Jacksonville has a bye this week.
