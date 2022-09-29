Area Football Previews: Center at Rusk to provide a marquee match up

Center Roughriders (4-1, 1-0) at Rusk Eagles (3-1, 0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium in Rusk
Last Week: Center 52, Canton 0; Rusk had its bye week
Next Week: Center will have a bye. Rusk at Van
Game Notes: Center, who is coached by former Alto head coach Ricky Meeks, has had a phenomenal season thus far … A battle between two top shelf quarterbacks (Aiden McCown for Rusk and Emonte Cross for the ‘Riders) could unfold on Friday night...McCown had been torching opposing defenses with his arm while Cross is a true dual-threat quarterback, who has a fine set of wheels… Rider feature back Kaden Dixon is averaging 7.7 yards per carry ...Center has amassed 1,332 yards rushing and 1,035 yards passing this year… The Eagle defense has given up an average of 31 points a game in its last two outings … Having had an extra week to prepare for Center should only help Rusk … On paper this game is shaping up to be a real barn burner.
Quitman Bulldogs (3-2, 0-1) at Troup Tigers (3-1, 0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Troup
Last Week: Grand Saline 50, Quitman 13; Troup had its bye week
Next Week: Quitman will have a bye. Troup at Edgewood.
Game Notes: Emotions will be running high on Friday as the Tigers will be back at Tiger Stadium for the first time since Cooper Reid was seriously injured in the Buffalo game on Sept. 9 … Quitman’s wins have come against teams with a combined record of 4-11 ...Tiger quarterback Grayson Hearon has posted solid numbers this season and has connected with seven different receivers for a touchdown ...Troup simply has too many weapons, both offensively and defensively, for the Bulldogs to be able to handle… Even greater need for Troup to get the “W” this week, given the fact the Tigers must travel to undefeated Edgewood next week.
Note: Bullard, Brook Hill and Alto have byes this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.