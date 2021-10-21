Area Football Previews: Eagles to host top-ranked Carthage

Carthage Bulldogs (6-0, 2-0) at Rusk Eagles (6-1, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Rusk
Coaches: Scott Surrett, Carthage; Thomas Sitton, Rusk
Last Week: Carthage 28, Jasper 0; Rusk 31, Madisonville 28
Next Week: Carthage at Madisonville; Rusk at Shepherd
Game Analysis — Rusk fans will have the opportunity to see the defending Class 4A, Division II state champions and the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A this week ...Carthage defeated Jasper by 28 points last week; the week before Jasper stopped the Eagles, 7-0... Carthage has scored 74 more points than it has given up in its first-two league encounters while Rusk has given up four more points than it has scored in its first-two district battles...Look for the Eagles to come out fired up on Friday night, but an Eagle win would be a huge upset.
Bullard Panthers (0-8, 0-2) at Van Vandals (7-0, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Van Memorial Stadium in Van
Coaches: Scott Callaway, Bullard; Jared Moffatt, Van
Last Week: Brownsboro 33, Bullard 28; Van 62, Mexia 6
Next Week: Mexia at Bullard; Van at Canton
Game Analysis — Bullard gave its best account of the season last week; an indication that a very young football team is starting to grow up... Van will have to avoid looking ahead to Canton next week in a game that could decide the district championship...The Vandals are solid all the way around...Van defense is allowing 21.2 points a game while the Panther defense is giving up 41.4 points a night... Van looks like a team that is on a mission...Vandals should pick up win No. eight this week.
Troup Tigers (6-2, 2-2) at Grand Saline Indians (1-6, 1-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Memorial Stadium in Grand Saline
Coaches: John Eastman, Troup; Joe Drennon, Grand Saline
Last Week: Troup 28, Harmony 22; Grand Saline 42, Quitman 0
Next Week: Quitman at Troup; Grand Saline at West Rusk
Game Analysis — This will be just the eighth meeting all-time between the two schools, with the first one coming in 1926...Troup must avoid a let down after knocking off previously undefeated Harmony a week ago...The Tigers are looking to finish strong to solidify their post season position and need a win this week and next week to do so... Tigers appear to have too many weapons for the Injuns.
Normangee Panthers (5-3, 3-0) at Alto Yellowjackets (4-2, 2-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Yellowjacket Stadium in Alto
Coaches: Keith Sitton, Normangee; Lance Gamble, Alto
Last Week: Normangee 56, Grapeland 36; Alto 45, Jewitt-Leon 0
Next Week: Centerville at Normangee; Groveton at Alto
Game Analysis — This looks like one of those games that would absolutely be worth the price of admission...Two explosive offensive offenses will be featured in this game...The Mean Sting are currently a game behind Centerville and Normangee in the district standings...This game has serious playoff implications for both teams...The Panthers beat Jewitt-Leon, 55-0, while the Jackets blanked Jewitt-Leon, 45-0...The team that makes the fewest mistakes should win on Friday.
Brook Hill Guard (4-2, 0-0) at McKinney Christian Mustangs (3-4, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at McKinney North Auxiliary Football/Soccer Field
Coaches: Scott Ryle, Brook Hill; Chance Gray, McKinney Christian
Last Week: Brook Hill was idle. Dallas Christian 64, McKinney Christian 0
Next Week: Grace Community at Brook Hill; McKinney Christian at Bishop Dunne
Game Analysis — The Guard have been idle since suffering a 43-32 loss to Brownsboro on the first day of Oct...Brook Hill's district opener against Dallas-Bishop Dunne was declared a no contest after COVID-19 issues at Bishop Dunne prevented the Falcons from fielding a team...So, with only three conference games, it is imperative for Brook Hill to secure a victory over the Mustangs...Both teams have a lot to play for this week...This one is too close to call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.