Area football previews for Week 5

Note: Rusk and Troup have byes this week.
Bullard Panthers (1-3) at Carthage Bulldogs (4-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Stadium in Carthage
Last Week: Mineola 44, Bullard 43 (OT); Carthage 42, Marshall 0
Next Week: Bullard has a bye. Carthage at Brownsboro
Game Notes: The Panthers and the Bulldogs will be opening district play this week ... Carthage will be celebrating its homecoming on Friday ... The Bulldogs are a state power and have been ranked No. 2 in the #beastTexas Fabulous 15 football poll (large schools) all season... Carthage has won its games by an average score of 44-8 to season ...The Bulldog defense has pitched shutouts in each of the past-two weeks.
Alto Yellowjackets (2-2) at Groveton Indians (1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at John W. Reynolds Athletic Complex in Groveton
Last Week: Garrison 28, Alto 20; Grapeland 44, Groveton 26
Next Week: Alto and Groveton have a bye next week.
Game Notes: The Yellowjackets will be playing their second-straight road game this week...The Alto offense is averaging 33 points a game, while the Indian offense is scoring 15 points a night on average ...Look for the Mean Sting to return the the win column this week.
Brook Hill Guard (2-2) at Atlanta Rabbits (3-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Rabbit Stadium in Atlanta
Last Week: Brook Hill 55, White Oak 29; Liberty Eylau 16, Atlanta 14
Next Week: Dallas Shelton at Brook Hill. Atlanta has a bye.
Game Notes: Atlanta gave undefeated Class 4A Liberty Eylau all it could handle last week ...The Rabbits have three running backs who are all averaging just over 10 yards per carry ... Guard defense will face a huge challenge this week in trying to contain the Atlanta run game.
