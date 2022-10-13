Area Football Previews for Week 8

Carthage Bulldogs (7-0, 3-0) at Rusk Eagles (4-2, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Swink Field at Eagle Stadium in Rusk
Last Week: Carthage 49, Canton 0; Van 28, Rusk 19
Next Week: Center at Carthage; Rusk at Bullard
Game Notes: Rusk has lost two of its last three games, but is unbeaten at Eagle Stadium this season...No one has been able to find a chink in the Bulldogs’ armor thus far...Dawgs come in averaging 58 points a game. Bulldogs will have to be held well under that average for the Eagles to have a realistic chance at pulling off an upset.
Bullard Panthers (2-4, 1-1) at Canton Eagles (2-5, 0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Norris Birdwell Stadium in Canton
Last Week: Bullard 34, Brownsboro 33; Carthage 49, Canton 0
Next Week: Rusk at Bullard; Canton at Brownsboro
Game Notes: Panthers will be looking for its second win in a row this week and should come into the game on a high after last week’s exciting victory...The loser of this game will have a very difficult roe to how in order to make it to the playoffs...Several state-wide polls are predicting the game will be decide by 7-9 points.
Arp Tigers (2-5, 1-2) at Troup Tigers (4-2, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Last Week: Grand Saline 31, Arp 13; Edgewood 56, Troup 42
Next Week: Quitman at Arp; Troup at West Rusk
Game Notes: Anything can happened when these two geographical rivals get together...Troup, perhaps, will have a little more juice, having lost last week and scheduled to travel to a tough West Rusk squad next week...Arp will have to figure out a way to stop Troup running back Kevin Pierce, who rushed for 240 yards a week ago...Troup has a solid chance at garnering the “W” on Friday.
Alto Yellowjackets (4-2, 1-0) at Tenaha Tigers (2-4, 0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Raymond Johnson Stadium in Tenaha
Last Week: Alto 46, Mount Enterprise 34; Carlisle 48, Tenaha 0
Next Week: Overton at Alto; Tenaha at Cushing
Game Notes: The Tigers are struggling this season and will come into the game on a four-game losing streak...Rashawn Mumphrey of Alto needs just five yards rushing to hit the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Not sure if one of Tenaha’s infamous speed traps could even slow down Mumphrey. Look for Mumphrey to have a big night and the Mean Sting to come home with the win.
Dallas Covenant Knights (5-1, 0-1) at Brook Hill Guard (3-3, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Young Field at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Dallas Christian 47, Covenant 7; Brook Hill 54, Dallas-Shelton 0
Next Week: McKinney Christian at Covenant; Brook Hill at Dallas Christian
Game Notes: The Knights’ defense is holding opponents to an average of only 14.8 points a game...Bullard is coming off of an overall strong performance in the blowout of Shelton a week age...Covenant’s opponents are a combined 15-22 this season...The Guard should have the advantage and the home field advantage won’t hurt...If Brook Hill doesn’t bring its “A” game, Covenant has the potential to pull off an upset.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.