Area Football Previews: Rusk, Troup face tough road tests

Rusk Eagles (4-1, 1-0) at Van Vandals (4-2, 2-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Van Memorial Stadium in Van
Last Week: Rusk was idle. Van 45, Canton 0
Next Week: Carthage at Rusk, Van at Center
Game Notes: Eagles face a big challenge this week by taking on a solid Vandal teams in Van...Vandals are about as balance as a team can get, with 849 yards rushing this season to 825 passing...This game has the makings of a high scoring affair...Looks to be another close one for the Red and Black...Rusk’s only loss came in an away game versus Alvarado.
Brownsboro Bears (2-4, 0-2) at Bullard Panthers (1-4, 0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Last Week: Carthage 69, Brownsboro 13, Bullard was idle.
Next Week: Brownsboro is idle. Bullard at Canton
Game Notes: Bear defense is allowing 39 points a game while Panther “D” has been giving up 41 a game...Brownsboro’s wins are against teams with a combined 3-8 record...Bullard has lost three games by single digits and is a better team than their record indicates...Look for a rested pack of Panthers to get the win on homecoming.
Troup Tigers (4-1, 1-0) at Edgewood Bulldogs (5-1, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at I. T. James Memorial Stadium in Edgewood
Last Week: Troup 63, Quitman 6; Grand Saline 27, Edgewood 24
Next Week: Arp at Troup, Edgewood at Quitman
Game Notes: Edgewood’s undefeated season came to an end last week with the loss to Grand Saline, so look for the Bulldogs to come out anxious to get back on the winning track...Offensively, Troup has been executing well, both running and passing the football...Game could boil down to the team that makes the fewest mistakes netting a hard-earned victory.
Mount Enterprise Wildcats (1-4) at Alto Yellowjackets (3-2)
7:00 p.m. Friday at Cam’Ron Matthews Field at ‘Jacket Stadium in Alto
Last Week: Both teams were idle.
Next Week: Mt. Enterprise at Overton. Alto at Tenaha
Game Notes: There will be a fireworks show as a part of the Alto homecoming festivities following the game, but sparks should be flying during the game when Alto’s Rashawn Mumphrey and the Wildcats’ Kaegan Ash get rolling. Mumphrey needs just 109 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season...Ash has rushed for 921 yards and has scored 13 TDs...Mount’s lone win came two weeks ago against Huntsville Alpha Omega Academy, 58-23...The Yellowjackets should be fired up to put on a big show for the homecoming crowd.
Brook Hill Guard (2-3) at Dallas Shelton School Chargers (3-2)
7:00 p.m. at Charger Stadium in Dallas
Last Week: Brook Hill was idle. Shelton 31, Newman Internat. Academy 16
Next Week: Dallas Covenant at Brook Hill, Shelton at McKinney Christian
Game Notes: This will be the TAPPS Division III, Dist. 2 opener for both squads...The Chargers’ offense is only averaging 16 points a games and it will most likely take a lot more than 16 points to beat the Guard...Brook Hill has played a very difficult non-district schedule, which should give the Orange and Navy a big advantage as it goes through district...Having only four district games, teams in TAPPS III-2 can’t afford to have a misfire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.