Area Football Previews: Tigers looking to go 4-0 on homecoming

Rusk quarterback Brady Barrier (4) is pictured running the football in a game against Athens last week. The Eagles (2-1) host Alvarado (3-0) on Friday night, which is also Homecoming 2023 in Eagleland.

 Progress photo by Bryan Barrow

Alvarado Indians (3-0) at Rusk Eagles (2-1)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Jim Swink Field at Eagle Stadium in Rusk

Last Week: Alvarado 57, Dallas Lincoln 3; Athens 42, Rusk 35

Next Week: Decatur at Alvarado. Rusk has an open date.

Game Analysis: This game could be determined by which team’s defense plays the best on Friday night. Both the Indians and the Eagles have proven to be able to score a ton of points. Each club leans toward finding success through the air primarily, while running the ball effectively enough to keep opposing defenses honest. The Indians’ opponents have a combined record of 2-5, while Rusk’s three opponents are a combined 2-7. After falling on the road to Athens last week, the Eagles should come out hungry. Rusk can return to the win column if the defense can show improvement tbis week.

Bullard Panthers (3-0) at Mineola Yellowjackets (1-2)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Meredith Memorial Stadium in Mineola

Last Week: Bullard 42, Quinlan Ford 24; West Rusk 48, Mineola 33

Next Week: Bullard at Carthage; Mineola at Mount Vernon

Game Analysis: Bullard continues to play well and has not disappointed thus far. Panther offense has been running like a well oiled machine through the first three games, with a lot of kids paying handsome returns for the Panthers. Mineola’s win came in Week 2 when the Yellowjackets stopped Hughes Springs 28-6. The Jackets, on average, are allowing four more points than they are scoring each week. Look for Bullard to win big this week.

Omaha Paul Pewitt Pewitt Brahmas (0-3) at Troup Tigers (3-0)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup

Last Week: Mount Vernon 42, Paul Pewitt 24; Troup 41, Buffalo 0

Next Week: Paul Pewitt at Hooks; Troup at Quitman

Game Analysis: With 15 starters back from last year, the Brahmas have been a disappointment this season. This is the final non-conference game for Paul Pewitt and Troup. Troup should send the Tiger faithful home with a smile on their faces on homecoming, as a Tiger loss in this game would be a gigantic upset.

Garrison Bulldogs (3-0) at Alto Yellowjackets (0-3)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam’Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium

Last Week: Garrison 26, Warren 0; San Augustine 35, Alto 33

Next Week: Garrison at Pineland West Sabine; Groveton at Alto

Game Analysis: Yellowjacket fans beware! Garrison is a much more potent football team than many realize. The Bulldogs are averaging 10 yards per rushing attempt and 403 rushing yards per game this season; therefore, there is no mystery in what must be done to conquer the Bulldogs. Alto put it all together on offense last week and showed improvement in a two-point loss to San Augustine. Jacket defense will face its biggest test thus far on Friday night.

Brook Hill Guard (1-2) at White Oak Roughnecks (0-3)

7:30 p.m. Friday at Roughneck Stadium in White Oak

Last Week: Grace Community 23, Brook Hill 19; Harleton 34, White Oak 0

Next Week: Atlanta at Brook Hill; Elkhart at White Oak

Game Analysis: White Oak is in the midst of a disastrous season. The Roughnecks have been outscored on average of 59-15 in their games this year. Brook Hill has played a touch schedule thus far and should move to 2-2 with ease this week. With rain in the forecast for Friday night, Guard running game could be under the spotlight.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you