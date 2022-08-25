Rusk Eagles (0-0) at Fairfield Eagles (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium in Fairfield
Head Coaches: Thomas Sitton, Rusk; John Bachtel, Fairfield
Game notes: Will this be a coming out party for Rusk quarterback Aiden McCown, who will be making his first start under center in a varsity game, or will Fairfield spoil the evening for McCown? ... Fairfield has 14 starters back from a year ago, while Rusk has10, so there will be plenty of experience to go around...Look for Rusk to win the battle in the trenches, as several of the Rusk linemen have spent a great deal of time in the weight room in the off season ... Rusk has too many weapons, simply stated, and should win by double digits.
Bullard Panthers (0-0) at Mabank Panthers (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Mabank
Head Coaches: Scott Callaway, Bullard; Zach Hudson
Game notes: Bullard played well in its only scrimmage of the fall against Jacksonville last week ... Quarterback Ayden Barrett had success throwing the ball against the Indians ...Mabank will have to be able to slow down Bullard's air attack ,,,Mabank runs the slot-T, which can be hard to defend ...Mabank an up and coming program ... Look for the home pack of Panthers to get the "W", in a game that be a lot closer than some folks are predicting.
White Oak Roughnecks (0-0) at Troup Tigers (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Head coaches: Kris Iske, White Oak; Sam Wells, Troup
Game notes: Sam Wells is scheduled to make his debut as Tiger coach on Friday night and Troup will be looking to give Wells a win at first asking ... with running backs Trae Davis and Kevin Pierce back, along with six other offensive starters, Troup should score its share of points ... there is some concern at the number of yards the Troup defense gave up to Alto in last week's scrimmage ...Tigers will need to clean a few things up before Friday night, defensively ... 'Necks have some weapons on offense ... whichever team's defense plays the best will probably win this one.
Shelbyville Dragons (0-0) at Alto (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Jacket Stadium in Alto
Head coaches: Jerrod Wallace, Shelbyville; Brock Grigsby, Alto
Game notes: Shelbyville returns 11 starters off of last season's Area finalist squad and should give the Mean Sting a real test ... The Dragons are adept in running the ball, with Zay Cartright to one to look out for ... The Yellowjackets ran up some big numbers, both with the run and the pass in a scrimmage against Troup last week ...Alto's OL, the "Boss Hogs", could give the Jackets an edge offensively ... Many expect this game to be a close one and worth the price of admission.
Grapevine Faith Christian Lions (0-0) at Brook Hill Guard (0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Young Field at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Head coaches: C.J. Wilson, Faith Christian; Scott Ryle, Brook Hill
Game notes: The Lions have nine starters back on offense, while the Guard have just one returning starter on the offensive side ... Not sure if Brook Hill is up for the task of winning in Week 1, especially going up against a pretty decent Faith Christian team, but look for the Guard to get better and better each game ..The game will serve at the 9th Annual American Warrior Bowl.
