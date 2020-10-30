Area Football Roundup: Alto defeats Groveton for first win of the year

Alto 48, Groveton 38: GROVETON — Trailing 38-30 to start the fourth quarter, Alto outscored host Groveton 18-0 in the final frame to defeat the Indians 48-38 in Groveton on Friday. The win was the first of the year for the Yellowjackets, who are now 1-8, 1-4. The Indians' worksheet is now 3-7, 1-4. Alto will host Ore City in a non-district skirmish at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Mexia 35, Bullard 13: MEXIA — Bullard, who has clinched a playoff spot, wrapped up its regular season on Friday night by falling to Mexia, 35-13. The Panthers (6-4, 2-2) have an open date next week and have concluded their regular season. Mexia (4-4, 3-0) will visit Canton next week in its last regular season game.
Troup 53, Quitman 0: QUITMAN — Troup's Tigers bombed Quitman 53-0 at Bulldog Stadium in Quitman on Friday. The Tigers (5-4, 4-2) have wrapped up the regular season. Troup, who is currently in third place in district behind West Rusk and Harmony, has sewed up a post season berth. The Bulldogs dropped to 0-9, 0-5 with the loss.
Brook Hill 35, McKinney Christian 8: BULLARD — Brook Hill celebrated homecoming by manhandling McKinney Christian, 35-8, on Friday evening at Herrington Stadium. The win moves the Guard to 5-1, 2-0, while the Mustangs are now 2-4, 0-3. Brook Hill will visit Grace Community next week. The Cougars lost for the first time on Friday, to TAPPS power Dallas Christian.
