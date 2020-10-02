Area football roundup: Troup blanks Arp while Alto loses to Sandies

Troup 31, Alto 0: ARP — Troup made the short trip to Arp and returned home with a 31-0 victory over rival Arp on Friday. Troup now stands at 2-3, 1-1, while Arp is 1-4, 1-1
Troup will be back home on Friday to test Winona. The game will be Troup's annual homecoming contest.
Grapeland 50, Alto 28: ALTO — In a high scoring affair, Grapeland's Sandies came into Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium on Friday and topped the Mean Sting 50-28. The Sandies own a 5-1, 1-0 worksheet, while Alto dropped to 0-4, 0-1. Alto will journey to Centerville next Friday.
Editor's Note: Rusk didn't play this week due to having a bye, and Brook Hill was forced to cancel its game against Brownsboro for COVID-19 reasons.
