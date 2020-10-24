Area football roundup: Troup destroys Grand Saline, 47-0

Troup 47, Grand Saline 0: TROUP — Troup evened its overall record at 4-4 and moved to 3-2 in district play by bombing Grand Saline 47-0 at Tiger Stadium Friday night. Grand Saline slipped to 2-5, 2-2 with the defeat. Troup will travel to Quitman next week while Grand Saline hosts West Rusk.
Carthage 51, Rusk 7: CARTHAGE — Undefeated Carthage (6-0, 3-0) had no difficulty with Rusk on Friday evening, winning 51-7 on a chilly night at Bulldog Stadium. Rusk (4-4, 1-2), who last defeated Carthage in 2006, will look to get back on track by hosting Shepard next week.
Van 28, Bullard 18: BULLARD — Van hande4d Bullard its first district loss Friday night at Panther Stadium where the Vandals came out on top 28-18. Bullard fell to 6-3, 2-1 while Van improved to 4-4, 1-1. The Panthers will travel to Mexia next week. Mexia beat Van 40-28 a week ago.
TCA-Addison 42, Brook Hill 0: ADDISON – In a non-district game that was played at Tom Landry Stadium in Addison, TCA-Addison blanked Brook Hill 42-0. The loss was Brook Hill's first of the year. The Guard are now 3-1 on the year and will open conference play next week by returning to the Metroplex to take on Bishop Dunne.
