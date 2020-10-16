Area Football Roundup: Troup gives Harmony a battle before losing 24-19

Harmony 24, Troup 19: BIG SANDY — Troup and Harmony battled tooth and nail in a District 9-3A-II encounter that was played in Big Sandy on Friday night. The Eagles were able to hold off the Tigers, 24-19. The Tigers will take a 3-4, 2-2 record into next week's game against Big Sandy, which will be played at Tiger Stadium. Harmony, who is 5-2 overall, was able to keep its district record (3-0) untarnished with the win.
Jewitt Leon 30, Alto 8: ALTO — Jewitt Leon defeated Alto 30-8 on Friday, which was Senior Night at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium in Alto. This was Leon's first win over the Mean Sting in school history. Alto leads the all-time series 2-1. The Cougars improved to 5-2, 2-1, while Alto (0-7, 0-3) is still in search of its first win of the season. The 'Jackets will journey to Normangee next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.