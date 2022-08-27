Area Football Scoreboard - Week 1

Rusk 35, Fairfield 3
Bullard 28, Mabank 22
Troup 49, White Oak 14
Shelbyville 48, Alto 44
+More details about these games will be added as they become available.
Updated: August 27, 2022 @ 4:02 am
