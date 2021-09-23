Rusk Eagles (4-0) at Brownsboro Bears (1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bear Stadium in Brownsboro
Coaches: Thomas Sitton, Rusk; Lance Connot, Brownsboro
Last Week: Rusk 58, Bullard 22; Troup 27, Brownsboro 23
Next Week: Rusk has an open date. Brownsboro at Brook Hill.
Game Analysis: Rusk will be taking on its second-consecutive opponent from District 7-4A-II... This will be the Eagles' final non-district game... Rusk offense seems to be in the groove now, and it looks like that should continue this week... Brownsboro's only win came on Sept. 3 when the Bears knocked off Fairfield, 31-28... Coach Connot is trying to improve the football program at Brownsboro after the Bears went 1-7 a year ago...The last time Rusk started off the year 5-0, a gallon of gas cost $1.15 and a gallon of milk sold for $2.48 — it's been 26 years, to be exact.
Spring Hill Panthers (2-2) at Bullard Panthers (1-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Coaches: Weston Griffis, Spring Hill, Scott Callaway, Bullard
Last Week: Henderson 56, Spring Hill 0; Rusk 58, Bullard 22
Game Analysis: After posting back-to-back victories over Brook Hill and White Oak, Spring Hill laid an egg last week when Henderson took Spring Hill to the woodshed...Spring Hill likes to throw the football, and Bullard will have to keep Spring Hill's passing game in check in order to have a chance at victory...It's homecoming in Bullard, so look for the home team to be fired up and eager to redeem themselves after suffering a lopsided loss a week ago... If the Spring Hill team that showed up last week takes the field again this week, look for Bullard to pick up the win.
Troup Tigers (4-0) at West Rusk Raiders (4-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bruce Bradshaw Stadium in New London
Coaches: John Ensminger, Troup, John Frazier, West Rusk
Last Week: Troup 27, Brownsboro 23; West Rusk 62, San Augustine 7
Next Week: Arp at Troup. West Rusk has an open date.
Game Analysis: West Rusk is ranked No. 7 in the state this week and they will be tough to beat in New London...Troup has had a lot of success behind Kevin Pierce and Trae Davis running the football. These two will need to have a big game if Troup is to net the “W” in its league lid lifter...Raiders are the toughest team the Tigers have faced so far... Troup has 17 starters back from last year and the Raiders have 16 starters back... This one — the district opener — has the makins' of a good old-fashioned slobber knocker.
San Augustine Wolves (1-3) at Alto Yellowjackets (1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjacket Stadium
Coaches: Tory Barnes, San Augustine; Lance Gamble, Alto
Last Week: West Rusk 62, San Augustine7; Alto 42, Winona 7
Next Week: The Woodlands Christian at San Augustine; Alto at Grapeland
Game Analysis: Alto's rushing game proved too much for Winona to handle last week, despite the fact that Alto had played the previous two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. The Wolves are the epitome of a balanced offense, averaging 142 yards a game through the air and 156 on the ground...San Augustine will have to be able to stop the run to be in a position to win on Friday, and that is easier said than done.
Brook Hill Guard (3-1) at Fort Worth Christian Christian Cardinals (0-3)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Barrow Field in North Richland Hills
Coaches: Scott Ryle Brook Hill
Last Week: Brook Hill 31, Frisco Legacy Christian 7; FW Christian had an open date.
Next Week: Brownsboro at Brook Hill; FW Christian at Dallas Christian
Game Analysis: The Brook Hill defense is a bit underrated, given the fact the Guard “D” has allowed 12 or fewer points in three games this fall...The Cards have shown little this year and will have their hands full with this Brook Hill team... As if the Guard needed any extra motivation, it is homecoming this week at Ft. Worth Christian... Guard seemed poised to win in a big way.
