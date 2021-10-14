Area Prep Football Previews: Rusk looks to bounce back; Troup hosts 6-0 Harmony

Rusk Eagles (5-1, 0-1) at Madisonville Mustangs (3-3, 1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Mustang Stadium in Madisonville
Coaches: Thomas Sitton, Rusk; Russell Urbantke, Madisonville
Last Week: Jasper 7, Rusk 0; Madisonville 27, Shepherd 18
Next Week: Carthage at Rusk; Madisonville at Center
Game Analysis: The Eagles will be looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season last week...With Carthage, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, scheduled to travel to Rusk next week, look for the Eagles to bring their “A” game this week and earn their first conference win...Rusk is averaging just south of 37 points a game this year, so the Mustang defenders could be in for a long night...After one week of district play, Madisonville, Carthage and Jasper are all 1-0, while Rusk, Shepherd and Center are 0-1.
Brownsboro Bears (3-4, 1-0) at Bullard Panthers (0-7, 0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium in Bullard
Coaches: Lance Connot, Brownsboro; Scott Callaway, Bullard
Last Week: Brownsboro 27, Mexia 0; Canton 52, Bullard 21
Next Week: Canton at Canton; Bullard at Van
Game Analysis: Brownsboro has really blossomed in the past several weeks and the Bears come into this game playing their best football of the season...Bears will be looking for their third-straight win on Friday...Bullard's youth are growing up in trial by fire fashion...Panther defense will have to improve, as it is giving up an average of 45.6 points a game.
Harmony Eagles (6-0, 2-0) at Troup Tigers (5-2, 1-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Coaches: Tim Russell, Harmony; John Eastman, Troup
Last Week: Harmony 69, Quitman 0; Troup 47, Winona 0
Next Week: West Rusk at Harmony; Troup at Grand Saline
Game Analysis: Harmony has had a phenomenal season thus far...The Eagles must avoid looking ahead to next week's game against West Rusk, which could very well decide the district championship...The Troup offensive brain trust will probably have to burn the midnight oil to come up with a game plan because the Harmony defense has given up just 42 points all year...The Tigers are currently tied with Quitman for fourth place in the district...Troup opened the year by going 4-0.
Alto Yellowjackets (3-2, 1-1) at Jewitt Leon Cougars (3-4, 0-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cougar Field in Jewitt
Coaches: Lance Gamble, Alto; Jeremy Colvert, Jewitt Leon
Last Week: Centerville 38, Alto 16; Normangee 55, Jewitt Leon 0
Next Week: Normangee at Alto, Jewitt Leon at Groveton
Game Analysis: The Cougars have struggled mightily in district and have been outscored 109-8...Jewitt Leon defense has allowed 239 points (second most in the league) this season...Look for the Mean Sting to bounce back from last week's loss in a big way against the Cougars.
NOTE: The Dallas-Bishop Dunne at Brook Hill game, scheduled for Friday night, has been called a no contest according to TAPPS guidelines. The Falcons were unable to play the game due to COVID-19 protocols.
