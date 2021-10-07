Area Prep Football Previews: Rusk to open district by visiting Jasper

Rusk Eagles (5-0) at Jasper Bulldogs (1-4)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Bulldog Field in Jasper
Coaches: Thomas Sitton, Rusk; Darrell Barbay, Jasper
Last Week: Rusk had an open date. Little Cypress-Mauriceville 13, Jasper 0
Next Week: Rusk at Madisonville; Jasper at Carthage
Game Analysis: Jasper should receive a boost by playing its first home game of the season this week … The Eagles will come into the game well rested after having a bye last week … Bulldogs' only win came over Hardin-Jefferson, 33-3, on Sept. 17...The Bulldog defense is the real deal and is allowing an average of only 9.5 points a game...Offensively, Jasper has struggled to score points this year...The Eagle OL will have to step up and give QB Owen McCown adequet protection time ...It's doubtful that Jasper has faced a team with a QB as skilled as McCown this season, not an offense with so many weapons...Rusk defense gave up 41 points to a two-win Brownsboro team in their last game, which is of concern.
Bullard Panthers (0-5) at Canton Eagles (4-2)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Norris Birdwell Stadium in Mabank
Coaches: Scott Callaway, Bullard; Casey Hubble, Canton
Last Week: Van Alstyne 24, Bullard 6; Canton 34, Hillsboro 14
Next Week: Brownsboro at Bullard; Canton has an open date.
Game Analysis: Canton has surprised some folks this season and is playing well...Canton QB Jason Brisbois is averaging 188 yards a game through the air...Three Eagle pass catchers have at least 200 receiving yards each...A youthful Bullard team continues to cut its varsity teeth against another formidable foe this week.
Troup Tigers (4-2, 0-2) at Winona Wildcats (2-4, 1-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Wildcat Stadium in Winona
Coaches: John Eastman, Troup; Keylon Kincade, Winona
Last Week: Arp 29, Troup 7; Quitman 34, Winona 25
Next Week: Harmaony at Troup; Winona at West Rusk
Game Analysis: After opening the season by going 4-0, Troup has lost in consecutive weeks...Winona's wins have been over Lone Oak, 28-21, in the opener and versus Grand Saline, 28-27, on Sept. 24...The Tigers really need a win this week, with league-leading Harmony up next...If Troup can get its offense back on track, it should win on Friday.
Centerville Tigers (5-1, 1-0) at Alto Yellowjackets (3-1,1-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Cam'Ron Matthews Field at Yellowjackset Stadium in Alto
Caoches: Kyle Hardee, Centerville; Lance Gamble, Alto
Last Week: Alto 49, Grapeland 14; Centerville 54, Jewitt Leon 8
Next Week: Alto at Jewitt Leon; Groveton at Centerville
Game Analysis: Coach Gamble dusted off the ole split-back veer offense when arriving in Alto over the summer and the Jackets have beeen leaving everone in their dust ever since...Centerville's only loss was to a 4-1 Corrigan-Camden outfit...Alto defense has allowed just 49 points all year...Given that these two clubs are the top two in the conference, this game could determine the league champion...The team that makes the fewest mistakes should come out on top.
Brook Hill has an open date this week.
