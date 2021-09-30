Area Prep Football Previews: Troup to host Arp; BH going for fifth win

Bullard Panthers (0-5) at Van Alstyne Panthers (4-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Panther Stadium, Van Alstyne
Coaches: Scott Callaway,Bullard; Mikeal Miller, Van Alstyne
Last Week: Spring Hill 56, Bullard 30; Van Alstyne 40, Farmersville 18
Next Week: Bullard at Canton; Krum at Van Alstyne
Game Analysis: Van Alstyne has scored at least 40 points in each of its games this season...The Van Alstyne defense has been playing lights out, and has allowed 19 or fewer points on three occasions...Bullard's first-five opponents are a combined 20-5 and it doesn't get any easier this week...It could be a long night for the Red and White.
Arp Tigers (3-2, 1-0) at Troup Tigers (4-1, 0-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiger Stadium in Troup
Coaches: Dale Irwin, Arp; John Eastman, Troup
Last Week: West Rusk 58, Troup 20; Arp 48, Quitman 0
Next Week: Troup at Winona; West Rusk at Arp
Game Analysis: Anything can happened when these two teams collide, as only seven miles separate the two schools, making this a true rivalry affair...Arp's non-conference wins came against Huntington (47-21) and Garrison (33-7)...Arp has talent and has proven capable of getting the ball into the end zone and can't be taken lightly...Look for Troup to bounce back and return to the win column this week, however.
Brownsboro Bears (1-4) at Brook Hill Guard (4-1)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Herrington Stadium in Bullard
Coaches: Lance Connot, Brownsboro; Scott Ryle, Brook Hill
Last Week: Rusk 55, Brownsboro 41; Brook Hill 23, Fort Worth Christian 21
Next Week: Mexia at Brownsboro; Brook Hill has an open date.
Game Analysis: The Bear offense scored 41 points in last week's loss against an undefeated Rusk team...The Guard defense is allowing just 14 points a game so far this season...Felipe Tristan's 44 total tackles leads the Guard. He also has made 10 tackles for loss. Other top tacklers for Brook Hill are Dorian Reyes (27), Jerry Landen (26), Josh Collins (25) and Nick LaRocca (24)...This will be the last non-conference game for the Guard... Brook Hill is celebrating homecoming this win and a win over Brownsboro seems likely.
Alto (2-1, 0-0) at Grapeland (3-2, 0-0)
7:30 p.m. Friday at Sandies Stadium in Grapeland
Coaches: Lance Gamble, Alto; Jordan Wood, Grapeland
Last Week: Alto 47, San Augustine 20; Kirbyville 33, Grapeland 14
Next Week: Centerville at Alto; Grapeland at Groveton
Game Analysis: Two teams who make their respective livings off of running the football are set to collide in this one, which should make for a fast-paced contest and a fun one to watch... Defensively, the Mean Sting are giving up just 25 points a game on average, which is second-best in the district... Alto has dominated this series since the early 2000s... Looks like the Yellowjacket defense is capable of coming up with a few stops than the Sandie defenders can muster up ...Turnovers could play a big part in the final outcome.
