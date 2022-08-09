Area prep football teams in the midst of a busy week

Week 2 of fall training camp for the local and area schoolboy football teams finds clubs continuing their two-a-day activities as players have now strapped on the pads and are getting down to business.
Included in this week's agenda are scrimmages and Media Days.
Jacksonville will travel to Kaufman on Friday for its first scrimmage. The Lions, who return 11 starters off last year's 8-4 team, should give the Indians a real test.
Jacksonville will hold Media Day at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the high school baseball field.
Rusk, fresh off of a nine-win campaign a year ago, is slated to entertain Brook Hill in a Friday dress rehearsal.
The Guard went 6-4 in 2021 and return just one starter on the offensive side.
On a side note, a couple of former Jacksonville Indians, who went on to have long careers as NFL quarterbacks, will be opposing one another.
Josh McCown, now in his second season as an offensive assistant at Rusk, will be going up against his younger brother Luke, who is in his first season as an assistant coach at Brook Hill.
Josh's son, Aiden McCown is expected to play at quarterback for the Eagles, while Luke's son, Jonah McCown, should spend time under center for the Guard.
Rusk's Media Day is set for 8 a.m. On Saturday. Brook Hill conducted its Media Day on Tuesday.
Bullard is another team that has been working hard in the past couple of weeks. The Panthers have only one scrimmage scheduled. That will take place on Aug. 18 when the Panthers trek down to Jacksonville to battle the Tribe.
Troup's Tigers will journey to Frankston to take on the Indians on Friday in a dress rehearsal.
Media Day for the Maroon and White will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday at Tiger Stadium.
Sam Wells has taken over as head coach at Troup, replacing John Eastman who has retired.
The Mean Sting of Alto will travel to Beckville to test a salty bunch of Bearcats, who went 12-1 last year and are ranked No. 8 in the state in Texas Football magazine's Class 2A, Division I preseason poll.
Alto hosted its Media Day last Saturday.
