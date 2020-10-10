Area roundup: Brook Hill moves to 2-0 while 'Jackets lose to Centerville

Brook Hill 21, FM Corem Deo 9: BULLARD — Flower Mound Coram Deo Academy proved to be a pesky foe for Brook Hill on Friday night at Herrington Stadium, but the Guard were able to win in the end, by a 21-9 score. Brook Hill is 2-0 on the year. The Lions slipped to 1-1. Brook Hill lead 14-6 at halftime, with the only scoring of the third frame being a Coram Deo field goal, that cut the Guard's lead to 14-9. The Brook Hill defense stiffened in the final quarter and the offense added a touchdown to give the home team the win.
Centerville 34, Alto 24: CENTERVILLE — In what was a true tale of two halves, Centerville was able to rally and score 34 unanswered points in the second half to overtake upset-minded Alto, 34-24 at Tiger Stadium on Friday night. Alto (0-6, 0-2) led 24-6 at the break and appeared to be well on their way to recording their first win of the season, but the Tigers had different ideas. Centerville evened its district slate at 1-1 with the victory.
