Area Roundup: Troup, Bullard and Alto suffer losses

West Rusk 43, Troup 20: TROUP — The Raiders of West Rusk earned their first win of the year by trouncing Troup 43-20 at Tiger Stadium on Friday. The game was the district opener for both clubs. Troup slipped to 1-3 with the defeat and has now has lost three-straight games. West Rusk leads the all-time series against Troup, 16-15. Troup will look to get back in the win column next week against Arp.
Spring Hill 27, Bullard 24: LONGVIEW — Spring Hill rallied from being down 21-10 at halftime to beat Bullard, 27-24, in a non-conference game that was played in Longview on Friday. Both teams now sport 3-2 records. The win was Spring Hill's third straight. Bullard will host Van Alstyne next week while Spring Hill enjoys a bye week.
San Augustine 48, Alto 20: SAN AUGUSTINE — Although Alto's offense scored more points than it had in its first three games combined, the Yellowjackets were still unable to collect the “W”. The Wolves bested the Yellowjackets 43-20 in San Augustine (2-1) on Friday night. Alto (0-4) will host Grapeland next week, while the Wolves will continue non-district play at West Hardin.
