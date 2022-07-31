Area well represented on UT Tyler women's soccer team

TYLER - The University of Texas-Tyler women's soccer team is heading into the 2022 season sporting several local connections.
Two of the team's players forged out supurb high school careers at Jacksonville High School and at Bullard High School, respectively.
Midfielder Alexis Moreira, a former Jacksonville standout, has transferred into the Patriot program after being at Stephen F. Austin State University last season.
Moreira is classified as a junior, having previously played at Tyler Junior College for two seasons.
True freshman Emily Clark, a recent Bullard High School graduate, has joined the Patriots as one of the club's goal keepers.
Clark comes in with a strong high school resume and as being on of the top keepers in East Texas for the past couple of years.
Former Jacksonville College head soccer coach Martin Melchor joined the UT Tyler team as assistant women's soccer coach in the off season.
Melchor prepped at Jacksonville High School and played collegiatly at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, SC.
In its first season of play at the Division II level last year, the Patriots went 5-9-1 overall and 3-9-1 in Lone Star Conference (LSC) action.
The UT Tyler ladies are coached by Stefanie Webb, who is beginning her 18th season at the helm of the school's women's soccer program.
The Patriots will play a friendly schedule that will find the team playing at home on 11 occasions this fall.
UT Tyler opens the campaign by hosting Texas A&M-Texarkana at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.
The team's first conference match will take place on Sept. 14, when a trip to Dallas Baptist University is slated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.