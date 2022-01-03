Arizona holds on to beat Dallas, 25-22

ARLINGTON — The Dallas Cowboys were out of timeouts and couldn't challenge an apparent fumble that likely would have given them the ball back with just over 2 1/2 minutes left in Sunday's game.
Instead, Arizona got a first down on the next play and ran out the clock, beating the NFC East champion Cowboys 25-22 in their regular-season home finale that had a playoff feel — though the play along the Dallas sideline didn't bring the season to a bitter end.
The Cowboys (11-5) will be back home for a wild-card game in two weeks, possibly against the Cardinals, after finishing the NFL's first 17-game regular season next Saturday at Philadelphia.
During the play, Arizona running back Chase Edmonds appeared to lose control of the ball before he was down when defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence jumped on his back. The official immediately ruled the ground caused the fumble, but video replay from a couple of angles showed Lawrence's hit could have jarred the ball loose. But there was no way for the Cowboys to request an official review.
“It was totally a fumble. I just don’t understand how with the technology that we have today, even if we don’t have timeouts, or whatever it may be, to ... challenge it. It’s so obvious,” linebacker Leighton Vander Esch said. “Certain things are so obvious in games that refs are messing up. Why aren’t they fixing it? It doesn’t make any sense to me. To me, we’re playing more against the refs than we are other teams.”
The disputed fumble came a play after the Cowboys called their third and final timeout with 2:51 left in the game, after an 11-yard run by Edmonds that followed another timeout after Kyler Murray's first-down pass to tight end Zach Ertz.
“Hopefully the NFL can sit down with their team, review the film, learn from their mistakes and get better from it,” Lawrence said.
