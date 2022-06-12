Arkansas Baseball: Bullard's Smith notches save in Chapel Hill Super Regional

CHAPEL HILL, NC - Hagan Smith, a hard-throwing lefty out Bullard (Bullard High School), pitched the last inning and earned a save in Arkansas' 4-1 victory over North Carolina in the opening game of the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Saturday.
In his 19-pitch outing, Smith gave up one hit and struck out one Tar Heel.
Arkansas did most of the damage in the fifth inning when three Razorbacks crossed the plate.
Game 2 will be played at 10 a.m. (CST) on Sunday, and if a third game is required, it will take place on Monday (time to be announced).
The Arkansas-North Carolina series winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.
