Arkansas Baseball: Bullard's Smith notches save in Chapel Hill Super Regional

HAGAN SMITH

 Photo courtesy of Arkansas Athletics

CHAPEL HILL, NC - Hagan Smith, a hard-throwing lefty out Bullard (Bullard High School), pitched the last inning and earned a save in Arkansas' 4-1 victory over North Carolina in the opening game of the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Saturday.

In his 19-pitch outing, Smith gave up one hit and struck out one Tar Heel.

Arkansas did most of the damage in the fifth inning when three Razorbacks crossed the plate.

Game 2 will be played at 10 a.m. (CST) on Sunday, and if a third game is required, it will take place on Monday (time to be announced).

The Arkansas-North Carolina series winner will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

