Arp girls rally in final half to turn back Troup, 31-28

TROUP - Arp scored 10-more points than host Troup scored in the final half, and as a result, Arp scratched out a 31-28 victory in a District 16-3A affair that took place in Troup.

Troup led 13-10 going into the third quarter.

Arp's Cyla Nelson-Rose led all players with 15 points.

Bailey Blanton and Ashja Franklin tossed in nine and six, respectively, for Troup.

Arp moved to 13-9, 4-3 while Troup will carry a 10-15, 2-5 worksheet into Friday's game at Jefferson (tip-off scheduled for 6:15 p.m.).

