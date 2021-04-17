Ary Hernandez to run for NSHS in 2 events at regionals

BECKVILLE — Ary Hernandez of New Summerfield finished in second place in both the Boy's 1,600 Meter Run and in the 3,200 Meter Run at the Districts 21-2A/22-2A Area Meet, which was hosted by Beckville High School earlier this week.
Hernandez was timed in 4:51.30 for the 1,600 and 10:30.29 for the 3,200.
He will now move on to the Class 2A, Region III Track and Field Championship later this month. That event will be held at Palestine High School's Wildcat Stadium.
