Athens scores late to down Rusk, 45-38

ATHENS – Jamauri Manning scored on a 6-yard touchdown gallop late in the game to give Athens a 45-38 win over Rusk Friday night at Bruce Field.
The loss was the Eagles’ first of the season.
Similar to last year’s game in Rusk, the two clubs battled back and forth all night.
Despite the defeat, Eagle quarterback Brady Barrier completed 24-of-32 pass attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown and carried eight times for 22 yards.
Leading Rusk in receiving was Brayden Grimes (13-178) and a touchdown.
Bricion Griffin carried four times for 61 yards and caught three passes for 43 yards. He caught a touchdown strike and ran for another.
Leading tacklers for the Red and Black were Jermichael Sturns (13), Seth Hicks (11) and Cody Smallwood (11).
Rusk will host the Alvarado Indians (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, which will be homecoming for the Eagles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.