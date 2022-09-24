Atlanta scores winning TD with :12 to play to defeat Brook Hill

ATLANTA – A 12-yard touchdown run by Peyton Harrison that came with 12 ticks left in the game was enough to send Atlanta to a 35-28 victory over upset-minded Brook Hill on Friday night.
The Guard (2-3) will have an open date next week before opening conference play on Oct. 7 by traveling to Dallas-Shelton School.
Atlanta moved to 4-1 with the win that came before a homecoming crowd at Rabbit Stadium.
Guard quarterback Jonah McCown went 24-40-0 for 253 yards and tossed three touchdown passes. He accounted for a 1-yard scoring strike to Maddox Wiggins, a 13-yard touchdown pass to Braxton Durrett and an 18-yard scoring reception that was hauled in by Noah Langemeier.
Langemeier led Brook Hill in receiving with seven catches for 123 yards.
Xavier Kendrick caught seven passes for 85 yards.
Leading rusher for the Guard was Ben Varvas. He had 21 carries for 77 yards.
Langemeier and Kendrick also played well on defense. Each made nine tackles with Langemeier recovering a fumble for a 6-yard touchdown and Kendrick forcing a Rabbit to cough up the football.
Colton Richards added five tackles for Brook Hill. He also had a quarterback sack and a pass deflection.
Mio Engqvist converted on 5-of-5 point after touchdowns for Brook Hill.
