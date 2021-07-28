Ault, Green finish near the top at latest NYPGA junior tour tourney

LUFKIN — Grady Ault of Jacksonville and Jaxson Green from Troup braved sweltering temperatures and stiff competition to finish near the top in their respective divisions at the NTPGA East Medalist tournament that took place at the Crown Colony Country Club in Lufkin on Tuesday.
Ault checked in at 93 to take seventh place in the Boy's 15-18 grouping.
Mark French of Longview won the division by firing an 82.
Green carded a 98, which put him in third place in the Boy's 13-14 segment.
Duncanville's Daniel Ferguson shot a 77 to win the grouping.
The NTPGA East Medalist Tour stops in Sulphur Springs (Sulphur Springs Country Club) on Wednesday.
