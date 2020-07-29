Austin health officials not comfortable with 50% capacity at Longhorn games

Austin’s public health authority said the city was “caught a little off guard” by the recent announcement by Texas that the school planned to allow 50% stadium capacity at Longhorns football games this fall.
Travis County Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott spoke with county commissioners Tuesday, and said it’s hard to imagine allowing a crowd of any size watch a game.
Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte wrote season ticket holders last week about plans to allow about 50,000 fans at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, even as the state of Texas remains a national hot spot in the coronavirus pandemic.
Escott says having that many people in one place is a bit of a reach right now.
School officials have noted the 50% limit is currently allowed under statewide rules.
Earlier this week Ohio State University officials said that they would limit the number of fans to 20,000 in their stadium, which has a total seating capacity of 120,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.