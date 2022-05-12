NACOGDOCHES - Alto edged Timpson, 8-7, in a one game, winner take all, UIL, Class 2A, area game on Wednesday night at Nacogdoches High School.
Alto moved to 21-8 with the win, and will take on the winner of the Centerville-Shelbyville series. Centerville leads the series, 1-0, with the remaining game (s) to be played on Saturday starting at 4 p.m.
The Yellowjackets moved ahead 7-6 in the bottom of the fourth inning and were able to keep the Tigers in check the rest of the way to lock up the victory.
Logan Rogers, the Alto starter, pitched 5.1 innings and gave up seven runs, six earned, off of five hits in route to earning the win on the mound. He struck out seven and walked and walked seven.
Alejandro Gomez came on in relief and had a solid outing. He didn't allow a run or a hit in the final 1.2 frames while recording three strike outs and walking one.
Jackson Howell had a big night at the plate for the winners. He went 2-3 with a triple and two runs batted in.
Gomez tripled and drove in a pair of runs while Rogers had a three bagger and scored twice.
Jackson Duplichain knocked in two runs for the Mean Sting and Tooter Bolton singled and had an RBI.
Timpson, who ends the year with a 15-9 record, was led at the plate by Jordan Turner, who went 2-4 with a double.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.